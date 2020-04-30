Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Susan Tew "Sue" McGrady Robbins, age 56, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Sue was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and was the youngest daughter of the late Richard Benjamin and Betty Jean Minton McGrady.

She moved with her family to Georgia at age 16 and graduated in 1982 from Southeast Bulloch High School.

Sue married her high school sweetheart, Mark "Red" Robbins, in 1984.

She received her associate's degree from Ogeechee Technical College and was employed for several years as an executive assistant at Wall Timber Products.

Sue loved the beach, wiener dogs, gardening, crafting and the Pittsburgh Steelers. She took pride in her house and was always remodeling or decorating to make it the "perfect home" for her family to enjoy.

Spending time with her loved ones, especially her grandbabies, made her life complete.

Surviving are her husband of 35 years, Mark Robbins; three daughters, Ashley (Kenny) Ford, and their girls, Everly Tew and Eliza Claire; Betty Jean (William) Malarkey, and their son, Owen Branch; and Megan Elizabeth Robbins; one son, Russell Floyd Robbins; a mother-in-law, Hilda Robbins; and a stepmother, Jacquelyn McGrady; three sisters, Thelma (Lewis) Cason, Diane Riccio and Montine (Matt) Crowe; and several nieces and nephews.

A family visitation was held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

Due to the obvious constraints of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the family homestead.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2020

