STATESBORO, Ga. -- Suzanne Britt Collier, 71, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Heritage Inn and Rehabilitation in Statesboro, Georgia.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, to Wallace L. Britt and Robert Mae Ferrell Britt, Suzanne was preceded in death by Jerry Hilton Collier, her husband; Robert Ingram, brother; William Ingram, brother; and Leonard Britt, brother.
Suzanne is survived by Ronald Hilton Collier, son, of Springfield, Georgia; Robert Britt Collier (Catherine) of Freeport, Florida; Sheila Collier-George (Lorne) of Cobbtown, Georgia; Jay Sutton (Joy), grandson, of Woodstock, Georgia; as well as her beloved Ebenezer hounds. Additionally, Suzanne is survived by James Ingram, her brother; and Jean Antoncic, her sister.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no service will be held at this time. A celebration of life service will be held as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.
Please make any remembrances to your local animal rescue group.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, September 1, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
