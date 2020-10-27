1/
Sweetie J. Blanton
STATESBORO -- Sweetie J. Blanton, age 84, of Statesboro, passed away Sunday, October 25th.
Mrs. Blanton was born March 14, 1936, in Jesup, to the late Joseph Woodell Jones and the late Mae Stewart Jones.
She attended Elmer Baptist Church in Statesboro and was a homemaker.
Mrs. Blanton was a devoted wife, mother and granny.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Blanton; brothers, Benjamin Jones, Alvin Jones; and sisters, Mae and Nell.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Vanessa and Michael North of Statesboro; a brother, John Billy Jones of Pacific City, Ore.; and a granddaughter, Justice M. North and fiancé, Philip Martinez.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Surrency.
Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.
Swain Funeral Home.

Statesboro Herald, October 27, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
