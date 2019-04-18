Sybil G. Burnsed

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil G. Burnsed.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Sybil G. Burnsed, age 66, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Deal Funeral Directors.
Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.

Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Funeral Home
Deal Funeral Directors
22757 Hwy 80 East
Statesboro, GA 30461
(912) 764-5683
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Statesboro, GA   (912) 764-5683