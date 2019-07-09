ELLABELL -- Mr. Talmadge Royal, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Register, Ga., to the late John and Zellie Brown Royal.
He was also preceded in death by wives, Virginia McCullough Royal, Linda Bragg Royal and Jewell Rewis Royal; two sisters, Louise Royal and Leona Brown; and a brother, Shot Royal.
He was the owner/operator of Sno Frost Ice Cream and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church.
He enjoyed fishing and hanging out at the Waffle House.
Survivors include his daughters, Evette Lawrence and Tammy deVegter; grandchildren, Lori Hoffman, Trey Dugger, Randy Haskins, Jeremy deVegter, Noah deVegter and Perry Nixon; great-grandson, Trevor deVegter; sister, Betty Sprague; brother, Woody and Pat Royal; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday at South Newington Baptist Church, located at 453 John Carter Road in Bloomingdale. Burial will follow in Westside Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322; (912) 748-2444.
Statesboro Herald, July 9, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 9 to July 16, 2019