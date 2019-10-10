SARDIS, Ga. -- Mrs. Tammy Elaine Muns Oglesby, age 49, died on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Columbus, Ga.
The Barnwell, S.C., native moved to Georgia in 1999. She was the office administer for Muns Tree Service and a homemaker. She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley G. Muns; her husband, Thomas Oglesby; a sister, Nancy Muns; and a son, Baby Oglesby.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, Kimberly Oglesby (fiancé, TJ Overstreet) of Sardis, Ga.; Amy Muns (fiancé, Chevy Lovett) of Sardis, Ga.; and William (Jessica) Muns of Twin City, Ga.; her father, Jim Muns Sr.; eight grandchildren, Chandler Muns, Destiny Muns, Makayla Overstreet, Tillman Overstreet, Travis Overstreet, Brayleigh Muns, Railyn Muns and Paislie Overstreet; one sister, Joanne Muns; three brothers, Jim Muns Jr., Tommy Muns and Lee Muns. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home followed by a funeral service in the chapel at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Otis Burke officiating.
