1/1
Tashawn Laron Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tashawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STATESBORO, Ga. -- Tashawn Laron Jones was born August 22, 1978, in Daytona, Florida, to Ronnie and Barbara Smart Jones Sr. He received his formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County. He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and attended Fort Valley State University. Afterwards, he served his country in the United States Army.
Tashawn departed this earthly life on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the University Hospital, Augusta, Georgia.
He is preceded in death by his son, Tamashe' Jones; his maternal grandparents, George and Jimmie Mae Smart; and his paternal grandfather, Bobby Jones.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his sons, Antrell and Marcus Jones; daughters, Tashawna and Sariah Jones; parents, Ronnie Jones Sr. and Barbara Smart Jones; his sister, Baronda Jones; brothers, Rodriquez Lundy, Enrico Jackson, Tony Mobley, Ronnie Jones Jr. and James Jones; paternal grandparents, Helen and Doy Johnson and Betty Jones; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.
The graveside service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Timotheus Mincey officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, July 14, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved