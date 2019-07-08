STATESBORO, Ga. - Miss Taylor Brooke Davis, age 26, died Thursday, July 4 at her residence. The native and life-long resident of Bulloch County was a 2014 graduate of Portal High School, participated in Special Olympics, and was a member of Lower Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Marie Owens, and paternal grandfather, Lavon Davis.
Surviving, all of Statesboro, are her parents, Keith and Sonya Davis; her sister, Rachel Katie Davis; two brothers, Austin Cole Davis and Aaron Hunter Davis; her niece, Zoë Brooke Sandstrom; her maternal grandfather, Bobby Allen Owens; her paternal grandmother, Jane W. Davis; uncles, Tony Brinson, Jimmy Charles Davis, and Steven Ryan Davis; aunts, Angela Jones, and Terry Hodges of Oliver; and several cousins.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 8 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Taylor Davis memorial fund, c/o Tony Brinson, 1176 Daniel W. Johns Road, Statesboro, GA 30461. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, July 7, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from July 8 to July 17, 2019