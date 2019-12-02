Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Tecil "Eudene" NeSmith. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

DENMARK, Ga. - Mr. Tecil "Eudene" NeSmith, age 84, died early on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, at his residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Born in Nevils, Georgia, on November 22, 1935, to the late Tecil Lee NeSmith and Sequel Brannen NeSmith, Eudene was raised in the Nevils community and graduated Nevils High School in 1953.

Following his graduation, Eudene joined the Army National Guard and proudly served for nine years. He graduated from Savannah Barber College in 1964 and owned and operated NeSmith's Barber Shop in Denmark until his death. He was employed for many years with Union Bag Company until beginning his career as a heavy equipment operator with his brother-in-law, Veasy Creasy with Creasy Paving Company, where he worked for 40 years. In 2003, Eudene began working for Danny Woodrum with Mill Creek Construction, where he was employed until his death.

In his later years, Eudene discovered another passion, restoring antique John Deere tractors. He could be seen at many parades and festivals displaying his work and collection. He especially enjoyed the Slow Tractor Races. He was a longtime member of "The Rusty Relics."

Eudene was a member of Nevils United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of

43 years, Melva Creasy NeSmith; two daughters, Tina Sue NeSmith and Eileen Jenkins; and a granddaughter, Madelyn Martin.

Surviving are his three daughters and a son-in-law, Tessa and Chuck Martin of Nevils; Dina Kay NeSmith of Brooklet and Arlene Farmer of Nevils; seven grandchildren, Charlie Martin and wife Christina, Jon Martin and wife Kristin, Sarah Martin (Rob Stavely), Elizabeth Prosser (Nick Holloway), Rachel Prosser, Colton Prosser and Blake Farmer; great-grandchildren, Layla, Madison, C.J. Martin, Averitt Holloway, and Tyler Stavely; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sandra Boswell of Phoenix City, Ala., Wylene and Franklin Rushing of Register, and Willie Morgan and Joyce NeSmith of Stilson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his beloved tractor collection: 1957 John Deere 620, 1941 John Deere Dixie "B," 1937 John Deere Model "B," 1954 John Deere 40, 1953 Model 40, 1939 Model "H," 1954 John Deere 40 "parts tractor" and Ford 2000.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at

2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Buck Grantham officiating.

Interment will follow in the Nevils United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alfredo De Leon, Alejandro "Junior" Sosa, Jose De dios, John Cannady, Anthony Finch, Joe Myers, Walter Crosby and Aubrey Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees and co-workers of Mill Creek Construction, members of the Rusty Relics, and his barber shop customers.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Nevils United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund,

2000 Fronies Circle, Brooklet, GA 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements. DENMARK, Ga. - Mr. Tecil "Eudene" NeSmith, age 84, died early on Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019, at his residence, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.Born in Nevils, Georgia, on November 22, 1935, to the late Tecil Lee NeSmith and Sequel Brannen NeSmith, Eudene was raised in the Nevils community and graduated Nevils High School in 1953.Following his graduation, Eudene joined the Army National Guard and proudly served for nine years. He graduated from Savannah Barber College in 1964 and owned and operated NeSmith's Barber Shop in Denmark until his death. He was employed for many years with Union Bag Company until beginning his career as a heavy equipment operator with his brother-in-law, Veasy Creasy with Creasy Paving Company, where he worked for 40 years. In 2003, Eudene began working for Danny Woodrum with Mill Creek Construction, where he was employed until his death.In his later years, Eudene discovered another passion, restoring antique John Deere tractors. He could be seen at many parades and festivals displaying his work and collection. He especially enjoyed the Slow Tractor Races. He was a longtime member of "The Rusty Relics."Eudene was a member of Nevils United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of43 years, Melva Creasy NeSmith; two daughters, Tina Sue NeSmith and Eileen Jenkins; and a granddaughter, Madelyn Martin.Surviving are his three daughters and a son-in-law, Tessa and Chuck Martin of Nevils; Dina Kay NeSmith of Brooklet and Arlene Farmer of Nevils; seven grandchildren, Charlie Martin and wife Christina, Jon Martin and wife Kristin, Sarah Martin (Rob Stavely), Elizabeth Prosser (Nick Holloway), Rachel Prosser, Colton Prosser and Blake Farmer; great-grandchildren, Layla, Madison, C.J. Martin, Averitt Holloway, and Tyler Stavely; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Sandra Boswell of Phoenix City, Ala., Wylene and Franklin Rushing of Register, and Willie Morgan and Joyce NeSmith of Stilson; as well as many nieces and nephews.He also leaves behind his beloved tractor collection: 1957 John Deere 620, 1941 John Deere Dixie "B," 1937 John Deere Model "B," 1954 John Deere 40, 1953 Model 40, 1939 Model "H," 1954 John Deere 40 "parts tractor" and Ford 2000.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, November 30, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Funeral services will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, at2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Elder Buck Grantham officiating.Interment will follow in the Nevils United Methodist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Alfredo De Leon, Alejandro "Junior" Sosa, Jose De dios, John Cannady, Anthony Finch, Joe Myers, Walter Crosby and Aubrey Williams.Honorary pallbearers will be employees and co-workers of Mill Creek Construction, members of the Rusty Relics, and his barber shop customers.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Nevils United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund,2000 Fronies Circle, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close