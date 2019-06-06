STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Terrie Young Tanner, age 58, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Center under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.
A native of Arlington, Va., Terrie lived in Statesville, N.C., before moving to Bulloch County in 1977.
She worked for PoJo's Gas and Go for over 15 years as a manager.
She enjoyed being outdoors, the beach and growing plants.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Brett A. Tanner; her parents, Tommy Bustle and Sylvia Saunders Bustle; and her sister, Deborah Williams.
Surviving are a daughter, Tara (Andrew) Lanier; a son, Reid (Jodi) Tanner, all of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Shelly Tanner and Arya Lanier; two sisters, Vicky Fail of Register and Donna Donaldson of Savannah; two brothers, Gary (Debbie) Bustle and Buddy Bustle, all of Statesboro.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah at a later date.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2019
