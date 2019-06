STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Terrie Young Tanner, age 58, died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Westwood Nursing Center under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.A native of Arlington, Va., Terrie lived in Statesville, N.C., before moving to Bulloch County in 1977.She worked for PoJo's Gas and Go for over 15 years as a manager.She enjoyed being outdoors, the beach and growing plants.She was preceded in death by her husband, Brett A. Tanner; her parents, Tommy Bustle and Sylvia Saunders Bustle; and her sister, Deborah Williams.Surviving are a daughter, Tara (Andrew) Lanier; a son, Reid (Jodi) Tanner, all of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Shelly Tanner and Arya Lanier; two sisters, Vicky Fail of Register and Donna Donaldson of Savannah; two brothers, Gary (Debbie) Bustle and Buddy Bustle, all of Statesboro.A visitation will be held on Friday from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A private graveside service will be held in Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah at a later date.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 6, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.