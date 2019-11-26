Terry Preslar, 72, of Register, and husband of the late Nancy Anderson Preslar, passed away at his residence.
Born in Wadesboro, North Carolina, he was a son of Curtis and Bernice Preslar.
Terry was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Vietnam War. During his career in the Army, Terry was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
He was a member of American Legion Post 90 and after his retirement with the United States Armed Forces, Terry worked in sales for several years.
Everyone who knew him knew of his love for Cars. He was a member of the Coastal Corvette Association and the Southern Cruisers. Terry has owned 86 cars since 1980.
Terry was faithful to attend Metter Primitive Baptist Church and all of its activities.
Surviving are his sons, Jeff Preslar of Pittsview, Alabama; and Scott Pollard of Savannah; his daughter, Marcy Pollard Young of Leefield; his brother, Teddy Preslar of Harrisburg, North Carolina; six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 o'clock in the morning at Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman and Jeremy Anderson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the funeral hour at the church on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 o'clock in the afternoon on Wednesday.
Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 26, 2019
