BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Theresa Hucks Strozzo Calhoun, age 89, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at her son's residence under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.
The Chatham County native lived on Tybee Island in her early years through the sixth grade before moving to Midway for four years. Mrs. Theresa then moved back to Savannah and met her future husband, Jerry Strozzo, and they were happily married for 43 years until his death in 1992.
She moved to Bulloch County in 1950 and married Lester Calhoun in 1995. Following marriage, they moved to Lexington, S.C., for four years before moving back to Bulloch County in 2000.
She was known for her baking, cheese bread and her Italian dishes.
She enjoyed music and loved to sing in the Emit Grove Baptist Church Choir, where she was a member for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lemuel C. and Ivy B. Hucks; four sisters, Bea Davis, Angie Mock, Mildred Nettles and Blanche Maye; a brother, Buddy Hucks; her husband, Lester Calhoun; and a grandchild, Eve Wheeler.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Benny (Joyce) Strozzo of Brooklet and Michael S. and Patricia Strozzo of Jacksonville, Fla.; one daughter, Theresa (Richard) Wright of Marco Island, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kristi (Matt) Kellison of Tampa, Fla.; Benjamin (Angela) Strozzo of Brooklet, Ga.; Caleb Strozzo of Brooklet, Ga.; Elizabeth Strozzo of Brooklet, Ga.; and Victoria (Martin) Quintanilla of Jacksonville, Fla.; five great-grandchildren, Jada Pollett, Isabella Strozzo, Sophia Strozzo, Jakara Strozzo and Jaleah Strozzo. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Emit Grove Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Huffingham officiating. Interment will be in Emit Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Paul LeFebvre, Anthony LeFebvre, Vince Dinetto, Paul Dinetto and Timothy Strozzo.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Adult Sunday School Class.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019