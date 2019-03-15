Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Thomas Edgar Lanier. View Sign



Mr. Lanier worked at Cooper-Wiss and retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education.

He was a member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, Sunday school superintendent and enjoyed working around the grounds of the church for many years.

Mr. Lanier was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Dean and Selma Brannen Lanier; sister, Sarah Grace Norris; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Samuel and Ann Glisson.

Surviving are his wife, Laura Glisson Lanier of Brooklet; daughter, Laura Carolyn Sheffield (Josh) of Brooklet; one son, Thomas Kelvin Lanier of Waycross; one brother, John B. Lanier of Brooklet; sisters-in-law, Dollie Dyches (James), Betty McKanna, Sandra Royal (Jerdie); brother-in-law, Jesse Glisson (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Kaitlin Taylor Vezo, Michaela Jane Vezo, Kristina Logan Lanier and Andrew Kelvin Lanier; step-granddaughter, Sara Beth Sheffield; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Steve Taylor and Elder Bill Durrence officiating. Burial will follow in the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, March 15, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at Hodges-Moore Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Willard Norris, Joe Glisson, Lee Glisson, Mark McKanna, Billy Glisson, Doyce Glisson and Ricky Glisson.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Southeast Bulloch High School Class of 1961.

Memorials may be made to Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, 111 West Lee Street, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, March 15, 2019

