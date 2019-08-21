Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edward "Tommie" Rushing. View Sign Service Information Deal Funeral Directors 22757 Hwy 80 East Statesboro , GA 30461 (912)-764-5683 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Funeral service 3:00 PM Statesboro First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Thomas Edward "Tommie" Rushing III, "Chief", age 63, died Monday, August 19, 2019, after a brief illness.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Statesboro, Georgia. Tommie was the son of Eddie and Polly Rushing. He was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1974 and graduated from Georgia Southern in 1979, where he was active as a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.

After graduating, he joined his father in the family business, T.E. Rushing Peanut Company. Following his father's death, he became owner and operator, along with his brother, Stevie.

He was a member of the Southern Peanut Warehousemen's Association and served as president for the period of 1990 to 1991. Tommie also was on the board of the Georgia Peanut Producers Association.

Tommie was an inaugural member of Leadership Bulloch. He also served as chairman of the board at Bulloch Academy as well as president of the Booster Club and with his wife as co-president of the BA Parents Association.

Tommie was a longtime member of Statesboro

He was a faithful member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where he served on various committees.

Tommie loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed traveling, spending time at Fripp Island and gathering with his family and friends.

Tommie was married to Linda Garner Rushing for 37 years and had two children, Katie (Daniel) Polk of Richmond Hill and Thomas (Jessie) Rushing of Statesboro; and two granddaughters, Averitt Garner Rushing and Adeline Grattan.

He is also survived by a large family including his sister, Angie (William) Hoyt of Atlanta; and brother, Stevie Rushing (Amanda) of Statesboro; three aunts, Virginia Trapnell, Hilda Rushing and Irene Hodges; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Larry Garner and Becky (Brian) Geisel; as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins on both sides of the family.

The funeral service will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Stephanie

Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service at 3 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be Rodney Poole, Randy Anderson, Hughes Williamson, Gary Futch, Greg Hodges, Robert Ruffo, Roy Akins and Dr. Johnny Martin.

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Bulloch Academy, 873 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.

www.dealfuneraldirectors.com.



Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2019

