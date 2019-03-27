Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Thomas Franklin "Tom" Clark. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Thomas Franklin "Tom" Clark, age 77, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah.

Tom was born in Peoria, Illinois, on February 22, 1942, to Thomas Francis Clark and Helen G. Clark. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in business from Michigan State University in 1964 and then joined the United States

Throughout his career, he worked for several companies including Petrolane (1970-1979), Metco Petroleum as owner and CEO (1979-1987), Honeywell (1987-1996) and Fisher-Rosemont Petroleum (1996-2002) before becoming a partner and president of Brodie International from 2003-2016.

Tom had a lifelong love of sailing that began at the age of 12, when he purchased his first sailboat with money earned from his daily paper route. He sailed all over the Gulf Coast, the Caribbean and Mexico.

Tom was also an avid golfer. Tom and his wife, Jan, moved to Statesboro in 2003 and became active members of the community. During Tom's time in Statesboro, he was a member of the Statesboro

Tom is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janice Zeigler Clark of Statesboro; son, Tommy Clark of Statesboro; daughters, Mindy Clark of Santa Rosa, Calif.; and Jill Clark (Shawn Gee) of Alexandria, Va.; three grandchildren, Zachary Gee, Zoe Gee and Sarah Gee of Alexandria, Va.; one sister and two brothers-in-law, Chriss and James Renier of Hamel, Minn.; and Terrence Esbeck of Verona, Wis.; nieces and nephew, Sarah, Marcia, Christa, Bill, Anna, Jessica and Rebecca.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Francis and Helen G. Clark; and sister, Mary Claire Esbeck.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. H. William Perry officiating. A visitation will follow the service.

Internment will be in Union Cemetery in Long Lake, Minn.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the , 4849 Paulsen Street Suite 103, Savannah, GA 31406.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, March 27, 2019

