Mr. Thomas L. Moore III, age 82, passed away on Monday, October 14th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility following a brief illness. He was born on January 3rd, 1937, in the Register community to the late Mr. T.L. Moore Jr. and Sarah Lou Anderson Moore.

Thomas was a member of the last graduating class of Register High School in 1954. He enrolled in North Georgia College and after graduation started a long successful career as an Army officer. He began his active service as a member of the elite Special Forces and later served two deployments in Vietnam, where he was a company commander during field operations.

After retiring from the military, Thomas began his career in law enforcement, first in Bulloch County and later as the chief probation officer for the Southern District of Georgia under Judge B. Avant Edenfield.

Never a person to be idle, Thomas then began serving as a Bulloch County Courthouse security officer, where he made many life-long friends.

Thomas was an active member of the Laborers in Christ Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church Statesboro, where he was nurtured spiritually by a special group of Christian men.

Thomas was a quiet, steadfast man known and admired for his loyalty and integrity. He never wavered in his total unselfish commitment to his family, his friends, and his country. He had a strong faith that sustained him through battles and family tragedies.

He will be greatly missed by those who knew him and loved him.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Capt. Thomas Lee Moore IV.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sunni Collins Moore; his son, Matthew D. Moore; his brother, Charles Moore (Dorcas); and his sister, Sara Ann Moore Ridgway (Hugh); two brothers-in-law, C. Doug Collins (Nancy) and David Collins; and a sister-in-law, Sharron Thackston. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. William H. Perry officiating, followed by military honors. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459, in gratitude for the wonderful service they provided during his last days.

