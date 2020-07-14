HARTWELL -- Thomas Mitchell "Tom" Nesbit, 66, of 60 Brown's Lane, Hartwell, Ga., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family after a brave four-year fight with esophageal cancer. He was the son of the late Thomas and Mona Mitchell Nesbit.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Debra Stephens Nesbit; children, Emily Nesbit, M.D.; Stephen Arnold (Britni); grandchildren, Phen and Nolan, Rae Anne Nesbit, Destin Chappelle, Shana, Angel, Aiden and Gloria. He was a loving brother to Gary Nesbit (Martha) of Savannah, Ga.; and Greg Nesbit (Carol) of Statesboro, Ga.; and cherished uncle to Zack (Mary), Gina (Chris), Emory (Anna Wells), Holly (Bill) and Hank and Molly Stephens.
Tom was born in Reynoldsville, Pa., and moved with his parents and two brothers to Statesboro, Georgia, when he was a preschooler. He graduated from Statesboro High School before attending Georgia Southern University.
Tom enjoyed a successful career with both Hi-buys and, most recently, as a vice president of Operations with Parsons Corporation for the last 22 years.
Tom, also affectionately called Tommy, Mr. T and just plain T, performed every activity with gusto. You couldn't help but smile and laugh when T was around. He was loud and passionate when enjoying the company of others. Whether he was listening to music, managing his work team, driving his beloved tri-toon on Lake Hartwell, grilling his famous brisket or pork shoulder, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels, enjoying a well-mixed Canadian club, telling stories of his life's adventures, cleaning the countertops or organizing anything, T was "all in". Likewise, when it came to being a partner to wife, Debra, and a father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Tom knew only one way: total devotion.
Tom loved everyone and, in turn, he was cherished by everyone he met.
In 2012, Tom and Debra purchased their dream lake home in Hartwell, Ga., and hosted many family gatherings and barbecues and made new life-long friends.
He cherished his sunset cruises after a long week of work. His family will forever remember him navigating his beloved boat.
We will miss his sense of humor and contagious laugh for a lifetime.
The funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors with the burial to be in Nancy Hart Memorial Park.
The family will hold a viewing and visitation from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. just prior to the service. Social distancing is to be observed.
The funeral service will be available on the Coile and Hall's Facebook page and will be posted on their website.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association.
Statesboro Herald, July 14, 2020
