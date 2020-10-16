1/1
Mr. Timothy Harris
Mr. Timothy Harris, age 69, of Statesboro, Ga., passed on October 14, 2020, at Pruitt Health Nursing Home of Swainsboro, Ga., after a short illness.
He was a Bulloch County native and of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his children, Angela Harris, Rafael (Lashonda) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Leola Harris of Statesboro, Ga.; Marsha (Micheal) Williams of Augusta, Ga.; brothers, Preston (Verline) Harris Jr., the Rev. Ernest (Pastor JoAnn) Harris, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and Carl (Ida) Harris of Register, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (Fishtrap).
A walk-through viewing will take place on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Home, Inc.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
OCT
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery (Fishtrap).
Funeral services provided by
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
October 15, 2020
Rest well dear friend.Till we meet again.
Rodney L Adams
Friend
