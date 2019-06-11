STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Timothy Wayne "Timmy" McCarty, age 51, died Sunday, June 9th, 2019, at his residence. Timmy was born on September 5th, 1967, to the late Jack McCarty and Dorothy Ray McCarty in Statesboro.
A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, he attended school in Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 1985. After school, he began working as a plumber, which turned into a career he would keep throughout his life.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed going fishing, crabbing, catching shrimp and camping. He also enjoyed traveling, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Victor McCarty.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Traci Wilson McCarty of Statesboro, his son, Matthew McCarty; his daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Jamie Jenkins; his grandchildren, Bryce, Maci and Reed; and his siblings, Rickey (Cathy) McCarty, Danny McCarty, Lacy (Clint) Carver, J.R. McCarty, Marsha (Joey) Jackson, Buddy (Carol) Sapp, Ricky (Robin) Sapp. Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
A memorial service will be held following visitation at 5 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rickey McCarty officiating.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from June 11 to June 19, 2019