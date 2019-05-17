BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. -- Mr. Tod James Smith, age 53, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The Saint Peter, Minn., native, lived for many years in Palm Beach, Fla., and attended John I. Leonard High School in Green Acres, Fla.
He was a truck driver for most of his life and worked for Murphy's Towing in Palm Beach and Hunt Brothers Pizza as a territory
Tod loved his Dodge vehicles, being outdoors and salt-water fishing.
Tod attended Friendship Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Kristi C. Smith; and his wife, Betty Jo Saunders Smith.
Surviving are four children, Anna (Tito) Ramos of Hobe Sound, Fla.; Cody James Smith of Glennville, Ga.; Lauren Smith of Lyons, Ga.; and Rebecca (Morgan) Colston of Bartow, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Adrian Cartaya, Anasia Ramos, Elias Ramos, Penelope Ramos, Aerin Bazemore, Josanna Colston, Alexis Colston, Andrew Bazemore Jr., Dewayne Bazemore, Rayleigh Martin, Jayce Martin and Caysen Ware; his best friend, Ron (Carol) Waters; two nieces, Traci (Josh) Martin, Gina (Casey) Ware; one nephew, Charlie Waters.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2019
