Todd Everett Canady
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Todd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Todd Everett Canady, 54, passed suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital.
He was a man loved by many for his comical need to be obsessively on time and gruff, yet with a selfless attitude for all in need. Known for his love of flight, cars, beer and bows, he was forever creating something, be it a building schematic or a new model X-wing. He was a craftsman at heart with meticulous care given to everything he had a hand in forming from dog beds to relationships, especially with those of his wife, two daughters and many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Alethia R. Morris Canady (50); their two daughters, Marena R. Canady (26) and Rachel A. Canady (23); and his youngest brother, Trey E. Canady.
Todd gained his wings and joined his older brother, Troy E. Canady; and parents, Jake E. Canady and Peggie J. Colbert Canady, at the pearly white gates.
He profoundly touched the lives of all he came in contact with and will be sorely missed.
Even though we cannot gather now to celebrate Todd Canady's life, rest assured we will. He would want that. Until that time, if you could, on Saturday evening, May 23, raise a glass and give a toast to him wherever you are.
In lieu of flowers, Todd's family suggests remembrances be made to Hemophilia of Georgia, Development Department, 8800 Roswell Road Suite 170, Atlanta, GA 30350; or www.hemophilia.eresources.ws/fundraising/donate.asp.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.carterbryanchapel.com.

Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 21 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carter Funeral Home Bryan Chapel - Richmond Hill
10512 Ford Avenue
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
(912) 756-2222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 20, 2020
Our hearts are broken for your loss...lifting prayers for His comfort and reassurance to carry you through now, and in the days ahead. Much love,
Cindy Shultz
Friend
May 20, 2020
Game Night 18Apr20
You will be forever in our hearts.
Catherine Simpson
Friend
May 20, 2020
So very sorry for your loss - Todd has been around our family for so long he was part of it. Rest easy my friend - give my Daddy a hug when you see him! ❤
Buddy Mahoney
Friend
May 20, 2020
For just over 3 years Todd had become a real good friend and a fantastic neighbor, shared some good times and laughs with him he'll be sorely missed.....
Brian Murphy
Friend
May 20, 2020
I will miss you my friend.
Fly high Freebird
Jimmy DeBorde
Friend
May 20, 2020
Lacey Tarver
Friend
May 20, 2020
That is a lovely tribute to a heck of a good man.
Claire Neal
Family
May 20, 2020
May you fly with the angels Todd.
Praying for your family.
Stacie Barriw
Classmate
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Shane Young
Acquaintance
May 20, 2020
I will miss my weekly update from all my chillens phone calls. I miss you terribly. Love Aunt Sue
Sue Strickland
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved