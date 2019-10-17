Guest Book View Sign Service Information Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors 7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah , GA 31406 (912)-352-7200 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Calvary Baptist Temple 4625 Waters Avenue View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Calvary Baptist Temple Send Flowers Obituary

Judge Tom A. Edenfield Sr., a devoted husband, father, friend, attorney and judge, died October 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his family.

Tom was born in Savannah, Georgia, on August 10, 1939, and was a lifelong resident of Savannah. He grew up on East 35th Street and was a 1957 graduate of Commercial High School. He earned his associates degree from Armstrong Junior College and graduated from Mercer University, Walter F. George School of Law.

He was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Temple for over 35 years.

Some of Tom's many professional accomplishments included assistant district attorney of Chatham County, president of Savannah Plaintiff Trial Lawyers Association, president of Savannah Criminal Defense Lawyers Association, representative of Georgia Municipal Court Judges Association, state and local attorney for Fraternal Order of Police, Municipal Court judge of Bloomingdale, Garden City and Rincon. He served as judge pro-tem for Chatham Recorder's Court, Effingham County State Court, Chatham County State Court and Tybee Island Municipal Court.

Tom was a member of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, Southern Jurisdiction, Roger Lacey Lodge #722 F. & A.M., where he served as past grand master (1976), Sons of Confederate Veterans, Bartow Camp; Alee Shrine Temple, Clown Unit; The National Sojourner's Association, St. David's Society of Savannah, The Savannah Quarterback Club, The Exchange Club of Savannah, The 200 Club, The Band of Brothers, Christian Business Men's Committee of Savannah, National Christian Lawyer's Association.

He also served on the board of directors for the Old Savannah City Mission, Savannah Baptist Center, John & Dot Mooney Foundation, Tab Smith Ministry and Coastal Georgia Regional Water Council.

Tom was loved by many individuals, as well as being part of numerous organizations. To try and remember all accomplishments and organizations would be a futile effort. Just know Tom loved everyone and was proud to be a member of all his organizations.

He was a lover of history, especially passionate for the War of Southern Independence, genealogy and Georgia Southern football. He loved helping others and loved meeting new people. He never met a stranger and enjoyed being the center of attention. Most of all, he loved his wife, Piecake; his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Dolphus Edenfield and Dessie Olive Smith Edenfield; along with his brother, Jessie Dolphus Edenfield Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Lynda "Piecake" Edenfield of Savannah, Georgia; his sister, Nancy Margaret Kerves (John) of Savannah, Georgia; two sons, Tom A. Edenfield Jr. of Savannah, Georgia; Bradford J. Edenfield Sr. (Caroline) of Forsyth, Georgia; and a daughter, Michelle E. Davis (Gary) of Statesboro, Georgia; three stepchildren, Ian W. Taylor (Zoe), Daniel I. Taylor (Alexandra) and Nathan E. Taylor; six grandchildren, Taylor Pittman, Andrew Pittman III, Bradford Jack Edenfield Jr., Anna Claire Edenfield, F. Monty Martin and Micah Taylor; along with many nieces and nephews and his devoted secretary of 30 years, Charlotte A. Jeffers.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 o'clock Friday at Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock Saturday morning at Calvary Baptist Temple conducted by the Reverend Kenny Grant. Interment will be in Bonaventure Cemetery, Greenwich Section.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital ICU for their loving care.

Please consider remembrances to Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404-6218; Thrive Express Savannah or to the Alee Shriner's Morris Slotin Travel Fund, P.O. Box 14147, Savannah, Georgia 31416.

Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2019

