Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Tom Brown. View Sign Service Information Chapman Funeral Home 427 N Main St Swainsboro , GA 30401 (478)-237-3800 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Tom Brown, 65, of Swainsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Emanuel Medical Center Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Mr. Brown was born October 22, 1953, in Augusta to the late Alvah L. Brown Jr. and Mabel Allmond Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tom was born in Augusta, but lived his childhood years in Canoochee. He attended public school through fourth grade then attended the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon. He graduated from high school there and went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Southwestern in Americus. During his years there, he became known as the "Hula Hoop Champ," as he hula hooped to his classes every day.

Tom later graduated with a master's in education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University.

He lived in Atlanta for a time while he received life skills training then moved to Bainbridge, Ga., where he worked at Georgia Industries for the Blind, and eventually retired.

After retirement, he came back closer to home to Statesboro for a short time before eventually settling at Summer Willow Personal Care Home in Swainsboro.

Tom loved music and his passion was bagpipes. He played them every day and would talk about piping music for hours to anyone with the time to listen. He played with marching bands and at various events during his healthy years. He always looked forward to attending the North American Academy of Piping and Drumming held every year in Valle Cruces, N.C.

He was a gentle man and very intelligent, but also extremely generous and loving.

Survivors include his brother, Sam Brown (Kathy) of Canoochee; special niece, Jenni Brown (Michael Kress); special nephew, Ian Brown (Celine); great-niece, Abigail Brown; nephews, Kyle Brown and Liam Brown; cousin, Libby Allmond Way (Glenn).

The funeral service was held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Twin City United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joey Bohannon officiating.

The family received friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Twin City United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers were G.W. Johnson, Gary Johnson, Glenn Way, Mitchell Bohannon, Randy Bohannon and Nick Kraus.

Condolences may be expressed at

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Tom Brown, 65, of Swainsboro.



Statesboro Herald, June 8, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at Mr. Tom Brown, 65, of Swainsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Emanuel Medical Center Nursing Home following an extended illness.Mr. Brown was born October 22, 1953, in Augusta to the late Alvah L. Brown Jr. and Mabel Allmond Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.Tom was born in Augusta, but lived his childhood years in Canoochee. He attended public school through fourth grade then attended the Georgia Academy for the Blind in Macon. He graduated from high school there and went on to attend and graduate from Georgia Southwestern in Americus. During his years there, he became known as the "Hula Hoop Champ," as he hula hooped to his classes every day.Tom later graduated with a master's in education from Peabody College at Vanderbilt University.He lived in Atlanta for a time while he received life skills training then moved to Bainbridge, Ga., where he worked at Georgia Industries for the Blind, and eventually retired.After retirement, he came back closer to home to Statesboro for a short time before eventually settling at Summer Willow Personal Care Home in Swainsboro.Tom loved music and his passion was bagpipes. He played them every day and would talk about piping music for hours to anyone with the time to listen. He played with marching bands and at various events during his healthy years. He always looked forward to attending the North American Academy of Piping and Drumming held every year in Valle Cruces, N.C.He was a gentle man and very intelligent, but also extremely generous and loving.Survivors include his brother, Sam Brown (Kathy) of Canoochee; special niece, Jenni Brown (Michael Kress); special nephew, Ian Brown (Celine); great-niece, Abigail Brown; nephews, Kyle Brown and Liam Brown; cousin, Libby Allmond Way (Glenn).The funeral service was held Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Twin City United Methodist Church with the Rev. Joey Bohannon officiating.The family received friends Friday, June 7, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Twin City United Methodist Church.Pallbearers were G.W. Johnson, Gary Johnson, Glenn Way, Mitchell Bohannon, Randy Bohannon and Nick Kraus.Condolences may be expressed at www.chapmanfhofswainsboro.com. Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Tom Brown, 65, of Swainsboro.Statesboro Herald, June 8, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Published in Statesboro Herald from June 10 to June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close