Mr. Tom Keel Jr.
Mr. Tom Keel Jr., age 89, passed peacefully on October 8th after an extended illness.
He was a Bulloch County native, residing in San Diego, Calif., for many years. Upon retirement in 2005, he moved back to Bulloch County.
Mr. Keel was a veteran of the United States Army and the Navy. He also served in the Korean War. He was a member of Mount Zion A.M.E. Church of Statesboro, a 33rd Degree Mason and an avid gardener.
Mr. Keel leaves fond memories to be cherished by his children, Jackie (Anthony) Robinson of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Calvin (Aneta) Keel of Statesboro, Ga.; Keith (Heather) Keel of Sioux Falls, South Datoka; Kenneth Keel, Houston, Texas; grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing will be held on Thursday, October 15th, from 5-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The graveside celebration for Mr. Keel will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens Friday, October 16th, at 11 a.m.
*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we are requiring that a mask be worn while attending the viewing and/or the graveside service.*
Thank you for your cooperation adhering to the CDC guidelines.
Services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, October 14, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bulloch Memorial Gardens
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home - Statesboro
238 West Main St.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-2100
