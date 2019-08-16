Mr. Tony Edward Harrison, age 58, of Portal, Ga., passed on Monday evening, August 12th.
He was a Bulloch County native and he retired from Bulldog Contractors of Portal, Ga.
He is survived by his loving children, Toni Evelyn Harrison and James Edward Harrison, both of Portal, Ga.; and Crystal Harrison of Millen, Ga.; his loving sisters, Mrs. Mildred (George) Shipman and Katie (Lenord) Raymond, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Ms. Sylvia Harrison of Reidsville, Ga.; and Mrs. Annie Lee of Metter, Ga.; his loving brothers, Mr. Bob Aaron Harrison, Mr. Cleveland Harrison and Mr. Larry (Brenda) Harrison, all of Twin City, Ga.; and Mr. Bloyse (Lisa) Harrison of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service for Mr. Tony Edward Harrison will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the chapel of the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble officiating. Interment will be done by cremation.
Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019