Mr. Tony Gene Tucker, 52, of Statesboro, Ga., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Tony was a kind, gentle person who loved everyone. He set an example of compassion and selflessness throughout his life. His easy smile made others around him smile and at ease. Our family chain remains together through his loving memory and gift of love.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie "Bobby" Tucker of Collins, Georgia, and his mother, Mary Ethel Hand Tucker of Metter, Georgia.
He is survived by four sisters, Maggie "Susie" (James) Brinson and Jean (Keith) Smith of Metter, Georgia; Barbara (Steve) Wood of Guyton, Georgia; and Vickie Tucker of Statesboro, Georgia. He also leaves behind his best friend and fiancé Rose Milton of Statesboro, Georgia, and his cousin Ira Tucker and aunt Gearldine Tucker of Statesboro. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from
1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Faith Ministries Freewill Baptist Church. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Johnny Beasley officiating. A graveside burial will take place at a later date.
Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2019