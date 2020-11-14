1/1
Mr. Tony White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mr. Tony White, age 52, passed away November 1, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ira and Lillie Cooper White II. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.
Mr. White resided in Duval County, Florida, for several years and was a construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Ira White III.
He is survived by his sisters, Pearl White, Statesboro, Ga.; Patricia (Jimmie) Mikel, Nevils, Ga.; and Lenora Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Emit Cooper, Statesboro, Ga.; Lee Cooper, Atlanta, Ga.; Kenny White, Savannah, Ga.; and Stanly (Elnora) White, Statesboro, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing was held Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Raphael Smith, pastor, the Rev. Maurice Hill, officiating.
Please be advised all CDC guidelines will be enforced at the viewing and funeral service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved