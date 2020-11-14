JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mr. Tony White, age 52, passed away November 1, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Ira and Lillie Cooper White II. He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System.
Mr. White resided in Duval County, Florida, for several years and was a construction worker.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Ira White III.
He is survived by his sisters, Pearl White, Statesboro, Ga.; Patricia (Jimmie) Mikel, Nevils, Ga.; and Lenora Huff, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Emit Cooper, Statesboro, Ga.; Lee Cooper, Atlanta, Ga.; Kenny White, Savannah, Ga.; and Stanly (Elnora) White, Statesboro, Ga.; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A walk-through viewing was held Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020, from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, the Rev. Raphael Smith, pastor, the Rev. Maurice Hill, officiating.
Please be advised all CDC guidelines will be enforced at the viewing and funeral service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, November 14, 2020
