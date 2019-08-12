METTER, Ga. - Mr. Travis Demond Cross, age 30, passed into eternal rest on August 4, 2019, at Candler County Hospital. Mr. Cross was a Statesboro native and later relocated to Register, Ga. He was educated in the Bulloch County school system.
Travis leaves to cherish his memories his devoted aunt and uncle and his caretakers, Wayne and Juanita Oglesby, Register, Ga.; his father, Tony (Paula) Cross Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; mother, Leoma Hills, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Tiffany Cross, Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Tony Cross Jr., Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandmother, Ida Cross Wigfall, Statesboro, Ga.; paternal grandfather, Thomas Wigfall, Statesboro, Ga.; maternal grandmother, Geraldine Washington, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of aunts, uncles, other family and friends.
The funeral service for Travis Cross will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating.
Burial will follow at New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Register, Ga.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, August 10, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 12 to Aug. 21, 2019