Ms. Trenda Denise "Buffy" Mutcherson, age 45, of Pembroke, Ga., passed on Thursday, August 15th, at Memorial Health University Medical Center of Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.
She was a Bryan County native and a 1995 graduate of Bryan County High School. She was a member of the House of God Church of Pembroke, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Flurry Gene Perry Sr., on December 18, 2018.
She is survived by her loving mother, Mrs. Eloise Mutcherson Perry of Pembroke, Ga.; her loving sisters, Mrs. Christina (Bernard) Thomas of Savannah, Ga.; and Mrs. April (Mike) McCollum of Pembroke, Ga.; a loving brother, Mr. Flurry Gene Perry Jr. of Pembroke, Ga.; her loving grandparents, Mr. Thomas and Susie Mae Mutcherson of Pembroke, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends' visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.
The homegoing celebration for Ms. Trenda Mutcherson will be held Saturday. August 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the House of God Church, 89 Byrd Temple Road, Pembroke, GA, with Trial Elder Kevin C. Thompson officiating. Interment will be held in Stevens Grove Cemetery, Pembroke, Ga.
Ms. Trenda Mutcherson will lie in state from noon until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Statesboro Herald, August 23, 2019
