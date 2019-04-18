Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Trevelene N. Jones. View Sign

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Trevelene N. Jones, age 83, died on April 16, 2019, at her residence under the care of Regency Care Hospice.

After graduating from Portal High, she completed beauty school and ran a successful beauty salon in her home for 13 years.

She enjoyed 62 years of marriage to Bobby D. Jones. They built a lovely homestead together while raising three children. As a farmer's wife, she worked from sunup to sundown supporting her husband and providing a home for her children. She enjoyed homemaking and with an exceptional green thumb, gardening and flowers.

She enjoyed river fishing with her beloved Bobby and spending spring and early summer at their pond house.

She was a remarkable cook and loved hosting gatherings for friends and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jones; her parents, Eunie Mae Pierce Nichols and Kenneth Nichols; her stepmother, Lucille Nichols; and her brother, Charles Theron Nichols.

The family would like to thank Regency Southern Care Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and professionalism.

Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila and BJ Tillman, Cynthia Newsome and Judy Jones; her grandchildren, Sheila's sons, Cameron and Conner Menendez; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Myrna and Robert Boyett and Diane Nichols; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Nichols.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Brannen Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Clay Jones, Cameron Menendez, Conner Menendez, Alfred Jones and Roy Akins.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2019

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Trevelene N. Jones, age 83, died on April 16, 2019, at her residence under the care of Regency Care Hospice.After graduating from Portal High, she completed beauty school and ran a successful beauty salon in her home for 13 years.She enjoyed 62 years of marriage to Bobby D. Jones. They built a lovely homestead together while raising three children. As a farmer's wife, she worked from sunup to sundown supporting her husband and providing a home for her children. She enjoyed homemaking and with an exceptional green thumb, gardening and flowers.She enjoyed river fishing with her beloved Bobby and spending spring and early summer at their pond house.She was a remarkable cook and loved hosting gatherings for friends and family.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jones; her parents, Eunie Mae Pierce Nichols and Kenneth Nichols; her stepmother, Lucille Nichols; and her brother, Charles Theron Nichols.The family would like to thank Regency Southern Care Hospice for their extraordinary compassion and professionalism.Surviving are three daughters and a son-in-law, Sheila and BJ Tillman, Cynthia Newsome and Judy Jones; her grandchildren, Sheila's sons, Cameron and Conner Menendez; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Myrna and Robert Boyett and Diane Nichols; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Nichols.A visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Brannen Family Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jeff Jones, Clay Jones, Cameron Menendez, Conner Menendez, Alfred Jones and Roy Akins.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com. Funeral Home Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home

502 Miller Street Ext.

Statesboro , GA 30458

(912) 764-7725 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Statesboro Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Statesboro Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close