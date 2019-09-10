Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tristan Michael Clemmons. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM Connection Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Connection Church Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Officer Tristan Michael Clemmons, age 23, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Memorial Health University in Savannah from injuries sustained in an automotive accident.

Tristan was born in Charleston, S.C., and moved to Griffin, Georgia, as an infant. As a small child, he moved to Effingham County and in the fifth grade his family relocated to Bulloch County, living in the Nevils Community.

He attended Nevils Elementary and graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2015. During school, he was active in the R.O.T.C., Raiders Team and drill team. Following high school, Tristan worked with Wal-Mart Super Center in Statesboro. He later pursued his law enforcement education at the police academy. He was currently a police officer with the Georgia Southern University Police Department.

Tristan loved super hero statues, comic books, movies, eating, shopping and riding his motorcycle. His greatest joy was his family and helping others.

Surviving are his mother, Elizabeth Owens Clemmons; a brother, Anthony Clemmons; his sister, Kala Clemmons, all of Statesboro; his maternal grandparents, Phillip Owens Sr. and Kathy Owens of Guyton; aunts and uncles, Natasha and Tim Byrne of Guyton and Phillip Owens Jr. and Lisa of Pooler; and his cousins, Brittany Byrne, Katelyn Byrne and Madison Owens.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Connection Church with the Rev. Joey Fennell officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Honorary pallbearers will be the personnel of Georgia Southern University Police Department and all other law enforcement agencies and emergency management personnel.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Georgia C.O.P.S., Georgia Concerns of Police Survivors or any research organization for Crohn's Disease.

Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2019

