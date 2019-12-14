|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier.
|
|
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
PEMBROKE -- Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier, age 79, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his residence while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Lanier was born in Statesboro to the late Moncess Eldred and Dealva Mitchell Lanier on July 11, 1940.
He was an ironworker for Local 709 with 34 years of service, member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Pembroke Masonic Lodge #469 F&AM.
Mr. Lanier was an avid football fan, outdoorsman, an excellent cook, loved to dance, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Clayton Lanier.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Jacquelyn "Jackie" Crosby Lanier of Pembroke; sons, Mark Lanier, and his wife, Paula, of Stilson; Truman Avery Lanier of Pembroke; daughters, Jacquelyn Scarlett "Cissy" Lanier of Pembroke, Melody Hunt, and her husband, Donnie, of Pembroke; and Alexis "Paige" Yates of Pembroke; sisters, Janice Smith of Woodstock, Ga.; Joyce Meadows, and her husband, Marvin, of Milledgeville; Alice Dowd, and her husband, John, of Pembroke; and Carolyn Dealva Bath of Pembroke; brothers, Wayman "Tuffy" Lanier of Pembroke and Robert Lanier of Nevils; grandchildren, Logan Lanier, Lilly Lanier, Jackie Dwight Lanier, Avery Blaze Lanier, Chase Tanner Hunt, Dalton "Gage" Hunt, Avery Jace Yates, Raelynn Jade Yates and Weston James Yates.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Flanders Morrison Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Flanders Morrison Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Dan Bryan officiating.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Lanier, Shawn Bowen, Hunter Yates, Ryan Robertson, Will Rentz and Dowse Davis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Local 709 Ironworkers Union and Mike Bradford.
To sign the online register, please visit www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com.
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Truman Eldred Lanier.
Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|