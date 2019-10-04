Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Truman Parker Page. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA View Map Lying in State 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church Nevils , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church Nevils , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Truman Parker Page, age 88, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

He was born in Bryan County on May 30, 1931, the fourth of 10 children born to the late Evan Vernie Page and Lenie Edenfield Page.

Truman grew up on the family farm. On July 4, 1954, he married the love of his life, Vivinea Williams. Throughout his career, Truman worked with Union Camp, International Paper, Kaiser Chemical and Georgia Pacific.

Following his retirement, he began working with William Hendrix at Brooklet Auto and later Bulloch County Recycling Center.

Truman loved Jesus and his church. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia, where he was a member of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class. His service to the Lord was spread throughout many years, with him singing hymns and gospel music. In his younger years, he sang with the Singing Laymen and The Friendly Five Quartet, and later in life he enjoyed singing and visiting with Brown's Nursing Home residents.

His ministry continued through his talent of working with his hands, traveling on mission trips, using his building skills to build churches in various locations, and locally with the Jesse Morris Cottage at the W.W. Mann Center.

Truman was known for his love of gardening and his generosity in sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends.

He enjoyed many years of fishing in the river and local ponds.

His greatest joy was his family and the memories he made with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Truman was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a daughter, Patricia Shuman; his brothers, Roy, Troy, Tim, Ricky, Hughlyn and Leman; and a sister, Nell.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Debbie Page and Jeffery and Beth Page, all of Brooklet; a sister, Brenda Whitehead of Stark, Fla.; a brother, Evan Page of Ellabell; his grandsons, Michael Page and Savanna of Guyton, Matthew Page and Mandi of Statesboro, Jared Page and Meredith of Guyton, Eli Page and Hannah of Statesboro and Rodney Shuman of Pembroke; his granddaughters, Ferra Brown of Pembroke, Brittany McCool and Hal of Statesboro and Megan Gaines of El Paso, Texas; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils, Georgia, with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating, assisted by Matthew Wise.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons, grandson-in-law and Matthew Wise.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Roscoe Roberts Sunday School Class, Grady Aycock, Doug Brannen, William Hendrix, Freddie Ruarks, Dan Rushing, Bill Stall and George Williams.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

