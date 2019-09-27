Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Mae (Goodman) Flowers. View Sign Service Information Sauls Funeral Home 310 West Adams Street Ridgeland , SC 29936 (843)-726-5535 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Sauls Funeral Home 310 West Adams Street Ridgeland , SC 29936 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Ebenezer Cemetery Ebenezer Road Yemassee , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Mae Goodman Flowers of Yemassee, South Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia, on September 25, 2019, at the age of 90. Mrs. Flowers was born on February 22, 1929, in Abbeville, Georgia, and was the daughter of James Ellison Goodman and Mattie Grace Sloman.

Mrs. Flowers attended public schools in Abbeville and developed a lifelong affinity for pigs after watching them play in the mud as a child. During her lifetime, she collected over 200 pig memorabilia, which are now safely entrusted to her grandchildren.

She was a graduate of the Savannah Beauty College and owned and operated Vera's Beauty Shop in Yemassee, South Carolina, for over 40 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wade Hampton Flowers Sr., whom she married December 25, 1953. They were married for 53 years until his death at 7:53 a.m. on March 4, 2007. She followed him at 9:53 p.m. Mrs. Flowers is also preceded in death by her son, Wade Hampton Flowers Jr.; and siblings, Margaret Pittman, Reba Aragon and Bonnie Carr.

Her hands were rarely still as evidenced by her exceptional hand-sewing, including smocking outfits for her grand and great-grandchildren, especially at Easter. She also made beautiful custom-designed quilts.

She was very involved in service work with her husband, who was a Shriner.

A longtime member of the Yemassee First Baptist Church, she served on the hostess committee.

Upon retirement, she was named parade chairmen for the inaugural Yemassee Shrimp Festival in 1994 and served as a poll watcher during political elections.

Vera and W.H. enjoyed many summers at their mountain house in Boone, North Carolina. They spent their free time in the mountains attending auctions and refinishing antique furniture to pass down to future generations.

Vera loved to dance, including her last dance on her 90th birthday at Harold's Country Club.

She played a part in the movie "Chasers" and a mini-series, "The Week The Women Went." She also shared her love by cooking for everyone and producing meals that were the highlight of all the family gatherings. Her friends and family encouraged her to publish a cookbook with all her favorite recipes memorializing these meals for future generations.

Her cherished nicknames include: Spunky, Sadie and Grandmomma, but the one she adored the most was MaMa.

She enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren. She took her first flight at the age of 76 and while on a trip to Cabo, Mexico, she ziplined at age 80.

Mrs. Flowers is survived by four children, Gail Anderson Baker (Tony), Martinez, Georgia; Nora Anderson Broadwater (Mike), Graniteville, South Carolina; Fletcher Edward Flowers (Paula), Yemassee, South Carolina; Karen Flowers Lambert (Doug), Statesboro, Georgia. Her life was enriched by the joy of 11 grandchildren, Paul Stroupe, Steven Stroupe, Robin Broadwater Hensley (Troy), Chad Broadwater, Ryan Flowers

Pallbearers will be Paul Stroupe, Steven Stroupe, Mike Broadwater, Chad Broadwater, Chase Flowers, Whit Smith, Chris Gourdin and Taylor McKenzie.

Honorary pallbearers will be the sons-in-law and great-grandsons, Tony Baker, Doug Lambert, Cody Stroupe, Brandon Stroupe and Eason Donaldson.

The family will be forever grateful for the love and care she received from Ms. Betty Robbins, her caretaker. Betty's devoted care extended her life for many years. Mrs. Flowers and Betty enjoyed daily lunches consisting of whatever Vera requested.

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Saul's Funeral Home, 310 West Adams Street, Ridgeland, SC 29936.

A graveside service will be held in Ebenezer Cemetery, Ebenezer Road, Yemassee, SC 29945, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Because of Vera's exceptional care during her final earthly days, the family would be honored to have donations made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458, in lieu of flowers.



Statesboro Herald, September 27, 2019

