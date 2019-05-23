PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Vera Mae Davis Gay Mays, age 69, died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her residence.
The Elberton, Ga., native attended Elberton High School. She lived for most of her life in Royston, Ga., before moving to Bulloch County in 2019. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wesley Gay; her second husband, Walter Mays; by her parents, Clarence and Lola Hays Davis; two brothers, Buddy Davis and James Davis.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Wesley and Janie Gay of Portal and Sonny Gay of Portal; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six sisters, Sara Lee Cobb of Elberton, Ga.; Wanda (Ray) Dove, Gladys Cape, Bonnie Duncan, all of Royston; Betty Joe (Larry) Belcher of Spartanburg, S.C.; and Hattie Osborn of Greenville, S.C.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from May 23 to May 30, 2019