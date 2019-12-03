LEEFIELD, Ga. -- Mr. Vernon Edward Knight, age 78, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at his residence following a brief illness. The Savannah, Georgia, native was a 1959 graduate of Savannah High School.
Following his education, Vernon joined the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Following his discharge, Vernon returned to Savannah and in 1970 he and his wife made Leefield Community their home.
He worked for many years as a mechanic, working with several businesses, including Whitaker Motors and Rozier Ford. He later owned and operated his own repair shop.
Vernon was of the Primitive Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Edward Knight and Verna Denmark Knight; and his wife, Judy Hagan Knight.
Surviving are his daughter, Dawn Knight of Brooklet; a grandson, Tate Chambless of Brooklet; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Groover of Statesboro and Catherine Riggs of Richmond Hill. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.
At Vernon's request, a private funeral service will be held.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, December 3, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2019