Vickie Tyson (Mitchell) McClelland
1946 - 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Vickie Tyson Mitchell McClelland, 73, of Charleston, South Carolina, and former resident of Wrightsville, Ga., entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Charleston, S.C.
Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401.
Vickie was born August 7, 1946, in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, daughter of the late William E. Mitchell and Edith Tyson Mitchell Lovett.
She grew up in Metter, Ga., and graduated from Breneau Academy in Gainesville, Ga. She attended Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga., and received her bachelor's degree from Auburn University, Auburn, Ala. Vickie earned two Master of Arts degrees in psychology and education from Jacksonville University, Jacksonville, Fla.
As a teacher, she was passionate about teaching others how to read. Later she became a licensed real estate agent, bringing joy to many families.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna-Leigh M. McClelland (Wray Clark) of Charleston, S.C.; her son, Brian Tyson McClelland of Okinawa, Japan; and two grandchildren, Ruby Clark and Wren Clark, both of Charleston, S.C.
She was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Mitchell.
Memorials may be made to Trident Literacy Agency, 6185-D Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
