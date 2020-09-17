1/1
Mr. Virgil Mosley Sr.
Mr. Virgil Mosley Sr. of Dover, Fla., passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. He was born in Portal, Georgia, and a resident of Tampa for 50 years.
He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the William James High School Class of 1967.
Mr. Mosley completed two tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps and was also a Vietnam War veteran. He worked and retired as a driver engineer for the Hillsborough County Fire and Rescue Department.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Cynthia A. Mosley; two sons, Virgil Mosley Jr. and Damien Mosley; two daughters, Nadia Mosley and Raven Solomon (Gabriel); three granddaughters, Vanessa Mosley, Kaylin Mosley and Kinsleigh Mosley; two grandsons, Cameron Mosley and Chase Mosley; his loving mother, Beatrice Mosley; four sisters, Carolyn Caraway, Sandra Kirkland, Linda Mosley and Brenda Taylor (Collaus); six brothers, Lynn Mosley (Sonja), Larry Mosley, Reginald Mosley, Kenneth Mosley (Bertha), Ryan Mosley (Sharon) and Joseph Mosley (Angela); three aunts, Bernice Mosley (Aunt Honey), Mae Jean Riggs and Marie Mosley; one uncle, Earl Mosley (Marie); his mother-in-law, Vera Beatrice Tillman; his brother-in-law, Terrance Tillman; one cousin, Ray Mosley (Odean); his best friend, Carl Morrow (Areatha); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The remains will lie in repose from 3-7 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Ray Williams Funeral Home, 301 North Howard Avenue.
All family and friends are asked to follow all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.
The funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 19, at 11 a.m. in Ray Williams Memorial Chapel, 301 North Howard Avenue, with Elder Joseph Mosley officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Ray Williams Funeral Home, Rhodes & Northern, owners.
This announcement is being made as a courtesy by Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2020
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Published in Statesboro Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill's Mortuary
58 Packinghouse Road
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7134
