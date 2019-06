BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mrs. Virginia Mae Anderson Futch, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, June 27th, 2019.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she drove a school bus for over 40 years.Mrs. Futch was a very active member of Antioch Baptist Church, where she faithfully served for 50-plus years.Her love for the beach was only rivaled by her love for family, friends and community.She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Aubrey Futch.She is survived by three daughters and one son, Debbie Brown, Teresa Newman, Melissa and Kenny Morris and Derrick Futch; nine grandchildren, Patricia Griner, Jolene Rogers, Cody Shinaberry, Jessica Horne, Jonathan Brown, Wayne Gibson, Tim Gibson, Hunter Futch, Aubrey Futch; 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins that were all loved dearly.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced on Friday morning by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 28, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.