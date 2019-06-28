Guest Book View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Send Flowers Obituary

BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mrs. Virginia Mae Anderson Futch, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 76 on Thursday, June 27th, 2019.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she drove a school bus for over 40 years.

Mrs. Futch was a very active member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Claxton, where she faithfully served for 50-plus years.

Her love for the beach was only rivaled by her love for family, friends and community.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Aubrey Futch.

She is survived by three daughters and one son, Debbie Brown, Teresa Newman, Melissa and Kenny Morris and Derrick Futch; nine grandchildren, Patricia Griner, Jolene Rogers, Cody Shinaberry, Jessica Horne, Jonathan Brown, Wayne Gibson, Tim Gibson, Hunter Futch, Aubrey Futch; 12 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins that were all loved dearly.

Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5154 Old Highway 250, Claxton, Georgia 30417.

The funeral service will follow the visitation with Pastor Justin Jordan officiating, assisted by the Reverend Liston Wainwright. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Gary Futch, Randy Morris, William Anderson, Johnny Lee, Bobby Sturgis and Ricky Cannady.

Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5154 Old Highway 250, Claxton, Georgia 30417.

Statesboro Herald, June 30, 2019

