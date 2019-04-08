Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Virginia Gay Dooley, age 88, passed away peacefully Friday, the 5th day of April, 2019 at Spanish Oaks Retreat and Hospice in Savannah, Georgia. Mrs. Dooley was born in Norman Park, Georgia on April 28, 1930 to the late James Samuel and Lillian Roberts Gay. She was a graduate of the Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia where she obtained her degree in nursing. She married her husband of 65 years, James A. Dooley on January 3, 1954. Mrs. Dooley was a long-time resident of Savannah where she worked as a registered nurse and taught nursing students at Savannah Vocational and Technical College. Later in life, many students previously taught by Mrs. Dooley became her own nurses and cared for her throughout the years. Aside from her professional endeavors, Mrs. Dooley was an active member in the Savannah community, particularly within the congregation of Calvary Baptist Temple. She was a member of the WMU, her church choir, the Christian Business Women of Savannah, and the Republican Women of Savannah. Mrs. Dooley was also an avid volunteer dedicating time to the Savannah Baptist Center and the Gideons International. She enjoyed working in her yard, baking for friends and neighbors, and traveling.

Mrs. Dooley was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Gay and her sister, Elizabeth Gay.

She is survived by her husband, James A. Dooley of Savannah; her four loving daughters, Gayle (Reggie) Powers of Savannah, Cynthia Dooley of Savannah, Sherree (David) Kemp of Woodstock, Georgia, and Connie (Perry) Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia; ten grandchildren, Emily (Cedric) Fields of Savannah, Bonnie (Dain) Overstreet of Brooklet, Georgia, Kendall Powers of Indianapolis, Indiana, Rebekah Kemp of Marietta, Georgia, Deborah (Neal) Parker of Marietta, Georgia, Leah (Blake) Harriss of Ball Ground, Georgia, Hannah (Connor) Sealock of Woodstock, Georgia, Moriah (Josiah) Teague of Kennesaw, Georgia, Michael (Tara) Sumner of Statesboro, Georgia, and Catherine (Spenser) Findley of Statesboro, Georgia; and fourteen great-grandchildren.The family would like to express sincerest gratitude to Althea Huston and the caregivers at Spanish Oaks for the love and care they continually provided until her passing. The family will receive friends and family for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, April 8th, in the Chapel of Calvary Baptist Temple, Savannah, Georgia.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Reverend Kenny Grant officiating.

Burial will be private

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Temple, 4625 Waters Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31404, the Savannah Gideons, P.O. Box 14048, Savannah, Georgia 31406, and John 3:16 Medical Ministries, 12 Kolb Drive, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Baker McCullough Funeral Home & Crematory of Savannah is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, April 7, 2019

