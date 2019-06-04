SYLVANIA – W. Anthony "Tony" Berry, age 57, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn.
He was born in Chatham County to the late Edward Meade Berry and Glenda Gail Helmy Walden. He was the southeast regional sales manager for Calumet Oil Co. and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
Survivors: wife, Patricia Futch Berry of Sylvania, Ga.; daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea Nichole Berry of Brooklet, Ga.; Laura Crissman (Gary Jr.) Walls and Lori Crissman (Donald) Richard, all of Sylvania; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Anthony (Kristen) and Shawn Rhyan (Chelsy) Berry, all of Brooklet; and Quinton Nathanial Berry of Sylvania; sisters, Barbara Berry (Randy Bragg) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Deborah Bragg of Brooklet, Ga.; 11 grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, June 3, 2019, at 5 p.m. in the Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian McElveen officiating.
Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2019
