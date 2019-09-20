ATLANTA, Ga. -- Wali Shaheed, formerly Clinton Burke, 74, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
He was born in Statesboro, Georgia, on November 5, 1944. He was the grandson of the late Idella and Leon Collins of Statesboro, Ga. Wali Shaheed was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1963. He received an associate's degree in business at Massey Business College in Atlanta, Ga.
He served in the United States Military from 1963-1969. He was also a Master Mason of his lodge in Indianapolis, Ind. He later became a spiritual counselor.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Joyce Holmes Shaheed; children, Hasan (Nicole) Shaheed, Akbar Shaheed, Rasheedah Shaheed, Rahman Shaheed; grandchildren, Ayanna Shaheed, Domanique Harris-Shaheed, Tytiana Shaheed, Tyriq Shaheed, Aaron Shaheed; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Betsey Morris, Maggie (Charles) Hendrix, Jannie (James) Smith, Willie-Pearl (Jackie) Clark and Mary (Bobby) Martin; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Mr. Shaheed will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27, 2019