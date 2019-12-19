Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walker Grady Carter Jr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 View Map Lying in State 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Pittman Park United Methodist Church Statesboro , GA View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Pittman Park United Methodist Church Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Walker Grady Carter Jr., 91, passed away on December 18, 2019, surrounded by family in Statesboro, Georgia.

Walker was born on May 1, 1928, to Walker Grady Carter Sr. and Esther Stuart Carter in Americus, Georgia. Raised on the family farm in Sumter County, Walker was always at home in the agricultural fields of South Georgia.

Walker attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia, where he worked his way through school butchering meat at the college farm. He completed his Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering in 1951 from the University of Georgia.

Walker served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955 during the

After returning from Japan, Walker began a 34-year career as an agricultural and civil engineer for the USDA Soil Conservation Service (SCS). Walker provided his engineering expertise and passion for the terrain of Georgia throughout his home state, from Tifton to Athens. He transferred to his last SCS post in 1973 and served as Statesboro area agricultural engineer until 1989.

Walker was a member of the Soil Conservation Society of America and the National Association of Conservation.

Walker met his wife of 49 years, Sara Joanne Holt, when they both worked for the SCS in Athens, Georgia. The pair worked on the Lake Tobesofkee Dam project, where Walker's engineering of the dam sluice was visualized by Joanne's drafting design. On subsequent family road trips to the area, Walker would proudly proclaim this was his favorite project because he and his future wife worked together. Their work partnership was encouraged by a co-worker, who lived in the same apartment building as Joanne and 5-year-old son, Gary. From the time they married in July 1958, Walker always treated Gary as his own.

Walker was an active member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where he was compassionate about his church family, a longtime member of the Woody Powell Sunday School Class and XYZ social club.

Walker enjoyed traveling the world with his wife and family as much as he did toiling the soil in his Statesboro home garden and square dancing with lifelong friends in the living room. Always a gentleman, and gentle, smiling spirit, Walker was loved beyond measure by all he met.

He adored his family and his joy in being an integral part of his sons' lives, and his enormous respect for each one of them shined when Walker shared family memories with pride.

Surviving are children, Gary Gerrard (Karen Green) of Lexington, Ga.; Walker Grady Carter III (Rossana) of Macon, Ga.; and Gregory Holt Carter (Patricia) of Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Ashton Kiesner (Joel) of Friendsville, Tenn.; Elijah and Emma Carter of Macon, Ga.; Olivia Carter of Statesboro, Ga.; and Dylan Carter (Anna) of Alpharetta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Ellawynn Kiesner of Friendsville, Tenn.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, from 3-5 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Sunday, December 22, at 2 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro with the Reverend Stephanie Smith officiating.

The body will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens following the funeral service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Barrie Bloser, Tricia Duggan, Dr. Craig Kellogg, Pryor Murphree, Walt Strickland and Fred Wallace.

Walker was a tireless volunteer and advocate for the Statesboro Food Bank. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro Food Bank.

Please visit the online register at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, December 19, 2019

