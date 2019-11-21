Wallace Barraman "Barry" Manley (1934 - 2019)
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
STATESBORO -- Wallace Barraman "Barry" Manley, 85, died peacefully at home on November 18, 2019. He was born May 22, 1934, and spent his formidale years in Connecticut. As a young man, he served in Army Intelligence.
He leaves behind his longtime love and dear companion, Judith C. Habe.
Barry was a gentle soul; kind and generous to friend and stranger alike. All who knew him have experienced his Christ-like example of self-effacing love and compassion service.
He is greatly missed by those who loved him.
At Barry's request, his body has been donated to Augusta University for the advancement of science.
A memorial open house will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors, 22757 Highway 80 East, Statesboro, GA.

Statesboro Herald, November 21, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
Statesboro, GA