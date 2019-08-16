Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Walter Rupert "WR" Deal Sr.. View Sign Service Information Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA 30458 (912)-764-7725 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home 502 Miller Street Ext. Statesboro , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Walter Rupert "WR" Deal Sr., age 76, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County attended Statesboro High School. He was a retired farmer and worked with Blitch Place Farms and

Following retirement, he owned and operated Deals Westside Lawn Service for many years and also was a driver for Rozier Ford and J.C. Lewis Ford.

Mr. WR was a former member of Friendship Baptist Church and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

He enjoyed raising livestock, gardening, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family, traveling and was an avid fan of Georgia Southern football.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rupert and Dorothy Deal; his grandparents, Walter and Maggie McCarthy and Calvin and Janie Deal; and a brother-in-law, James Saxon.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Sandra Cullen Deal; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard N. and Lori Deal, Walter R. and Kimberly Deal Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly Elaine and Shannon Fordham; eight grandchildren, Rick Deal, Faith Carter, Hope (Brooks) Oldham, Mckenzie Joy Deal, Christine (Justin) Farmer, Emily (Jeremy Douglas) Pope, Julia Pope and Riley Fordham; four great-grandchildren, Elijah Farmer, Judah Farmer, Naomi Pope and Salem Deal Douglas; three sisters, Dorothy Carolyn (Garris) Hotchkiss, Brenda Saxon and Debra (Wendell) Bunch; a sister-in-law, Patricia Cullen; three special cousins, Ronald Deal, Freddy Deal and James Deal, that were like brothers he never had, and several other cousins. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Stewart Moody and the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating. Interment will be in the Brannen Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Hugh Hotchkiss, Eddie Saxon, Ashley Jones, Jim Long, Brian Wade, Randy Hotchkiss, Lindsay Martin and John Corbett Deloach.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Statesboro Herald, August 16, 2019

