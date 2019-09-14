STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Wanda Hendrix Holloway, age 68, died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1968 graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School. Following high school, Wanda attended Swainsboro Technical College, where she received a business degree.
She worked in the banking industry for several years and with TJ. Morris Company SMD until 1974.
She and her husband started Holloway's Sheet Metal, which they owned and operated for many years, and later started Garilee Construction, in which they currently owned and operated.
Wanda enjoyed many years of line dancing at the Statesboro Recreation Department.
She was a member of Gracewood Baptist Church.
Wanda was preceded in death by her father, Ermon Hendrix Sr.; and a brother-in-law, Bernard Tommie Hendrix.
Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Claude Holloway Jr. of Statesboro; two children, Gary Stephen Holloway and Christopher Lee Holloway, both of Statesboro; three grandchildren, Erin, Roseanna and Cartwright Holloway; her mother, Ruby Lee Waters Hendrix of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda Hendrix Williams and J.R. Williams Sr. and Nancy Hendrix Brown and Derrell Brown, all of Statesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Ermon Hendrix Jr. and Tammy of Danville; eight nieces and nephews, Amy Deal, Shelly Wamba, Lindsey Sconyers, Consuela Brown, Cody Brown, Tiffany Hill, Kortney Hendrix and Bailey Hendrix; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Forest Dart, Cody Brown, Kortney Hendrix, Jason Wamba, Craig Moore and Ted Sconyers.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2019
Published in Statesboro Herald from Sept. 14 to Sept. 22, 2019