Cpt. Wayne Sylvester Tucker, 92, of Statesboro, passed Sunday evening, August 18, 2019, at Memorial Health University in Savannah, Ga.
The Alabama native was a retired sea captain of the United States Merchant Marines. He served his country during World War II, assisting offshore during the D-Day Invasion at Normandy and also had two ships sunken by German U-boats shortly after.
Following an illustrious career at sea, he and his wife resided in St. Petersburg, Fla., where he operated his own accounting practice.
During their time in Florida, they spent many years as volunteer clowns with hospitals and nursing homes.
In 2001, they relocated to Statesboro to be closer to family.
Wayne was an avid baseball fan and thoroughly enjoyed the Atlanta Braves.
He had a great love for reading and listening to oldies, and will be remembered for his zest for life.
He was a member of the National Rifle Association and had attended St. Matthew's Parrish.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 30 years, Janelle Floyd Hester Tucker.
He is survived by a stepson, Richard "Rick" (Retta) Hester of Sylvania; close friends, Linda (Dell) McGee of Athens, Ga.; and Vanessa Carter of Statesboro, Ga.; and caretaker, Reyd Strickland of Statesboro.
A private interment at sea will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express gratitude to the ladies of Nightingale Home Health for all their assistance.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325; Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, South Dakota 57770; or U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc., 300 Steamboat Road, Kings Point, NY 11024.
