Mr. Wc "Dub" Mosley Sr. of Portal, Ga., passed on Monday, July 29th, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. He was an Emmanuel County native, but resided in Bulloch County for many years.
Before making Bulloch County his home, he resided in Boston, Massachusetts, where he retired from Harvard University after 30 years of employment as a maintenance worker. He retired also from Walmart Supercenter as a maintenance worker.
He was a member of the Holy Zion Holiness Church of Statesboro, Ga.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Sula Mosley of Portal, Ga.; children, Ms. Marcella Mosley of Boston, Mass.; Mrs. Loretta (Wayne) McGuire of St Petersburg, Fla.; Mr. WC (Shauna) Mosley Jr. and Ms. Stephaine Mosley, both of Portal, Ga.; his loving brother, Mr. Leo (Rose Mary) Mosley of Portal, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 7-8 p.m. at the Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel.
The homegoing celebration service for Mr. Wc Mosley Sr. will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Parrish Grove Baptist Church, Twin City, GA, with Prophet Shane Mosley, eulogist. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Mr. Wc Mosley Sr. will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
Express condolences at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.
Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2019
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
Published in Statesboro Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2019