STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Wilbur E.

Mr. Smith is survived by his only son, John E. (Tracie) Smith of Mandeville, La.; one granddaughter, Caitlyn Smith, Dacula, Ga.; three grandsons, Taylor Smith, Atlanta, Ga.; Aiden Smith and Julian Smith, Mandeville, La.; one sister, Jane Kicklighter, Brooklet, Ga.; one brother, Dale Smith (Wanda), Statesboro, Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sadie Pelote Smith; his parents, Jacob I. and Erma Yarbrough Smith; and sister-in-law, Sandra Smith.

Mr. Smith was a member of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church, Statesboro Ga., where he was a deacon and served a number of years as church treasurer as well as other positions in the church.

Mr. Smith was a 1950 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School and Draughons Business College, Savannah, Ga., in 1953.

Mr. Smith served two years active duty with the U.S.

Mr. Smith began his civilian career with the federal government as an administrative assistant with the U.S. Army Reserves.

In 1969, Mr. Smith started work with the Internal Revenue Service, first as a revenue officer, then moved into management and continued to move up in the organization.

At the time of his retirement in 1988, Mr. Smith was chief of Personnel for the Southeast Region of Internal Revenue Service.

Visitation for Mr. Smith will be held Sunday, February 9, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service will be Monday, February 10, at 11 a.m. at Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Fowler officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Mike Deal, Ricky Stringer, Tony Ross, Jim Anderson, Tommy Childs and Tim Hawkins.

Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church and members of the Paula Smith Sunday School Class.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church Building Fund, 720 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2020

